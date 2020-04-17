She’s Back! Kelly Rowland drops New Single & Video – “Coffee”

Kelly Rowland has released a new single and music video for the track, “Coffee“.

It follows Rowland’s 2019 single “Crown“, an anti-bullying song with the aim of empowering young girls to rock their hair with confidence.

Speaking about Coffee, she says, “To me, COFFEE is about embracing your individuality, sexuality, or imperfections. Not comparing yourself to others. We need to celebrate ourselves more often — with this song, I want you to have yourself in mind. I want to remind women all over to reignite their magic!”

Watch the video for “Coffee” below.