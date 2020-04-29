Another Exciting Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series is Here | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

In this episode, Daniel is finding creative ways to deal with self-isolation. Meanwhile, Dineo opens up about her boyfriend’s controlling behavior.

Watch the new episode below:

Star Features

Mubarak Bala’s Story – Another Case of Nigerians Embracing Religion-Fueled Violence

Aysha Tofa of StartUp Kano is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Spare a Thought For Your Domestic Staff… They’re Also Affected by COVID-19

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

