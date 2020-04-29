Dodos Transformed herself into some of our Favourite 90s Nollywood Actresses | Watch to see the Amazing Result

Remember those good old 90s Nollywood movies era that featured some of our favorite actresses with their unique make-up and style that would definitely look funny today.

In her new vlog, Dodos shows off her creativity by recreating the looks of some actresses like Eucharia Anunobi, Liz Benson, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Stella Damasus and she totally nailed it.

Watch the video below: