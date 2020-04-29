Connect with us

Dodos Transformed herself into some of our Favourite 90s Nollywood Actresses | Watch to see the Amazing Result

Episode 6 of African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience" is Here | Watch

Your First Look at Mike Bamiloye's Biopic "The Train: The Journey of Faith" | WATCH

The Naked Convos Set to Launch New Web Series "My Name Is A-Zed" | WATCH the Teaser

WATCH Episode 7 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

Need a Crunchy Snack? This Chin-Chin Recipe by Sisi Yemmie Should Do Justice | WATCH

The Trailer for Forthcoming Nigerian-American Feature Film 'Tazmanian Devil' is a Must-Watch

Omoni & Gozi Oboli Share Tips on How Parents Can Deal with Sibling Rivalry | Watch

Ladies! WATCH this DIY Tutorial & Learn How to Cornrow Your Hair

WATCH Akah Nnani air his Opinion on the Recent Trending Story on '21k USD' in “Akah Bants”

Dodos Transformed herself into some of our Favourite 90s Nollywood Actresses | Watch to see the Amazing Result

Remember those good old 90s Nollywood movies era that featured some of our favorite actresses with their unique make-up and style that would definitely look funny today.

In her new vlog, Dodos shows off her creativity by recreating the looks of some actresses like Eucharia Anunobi, Liz Benson, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, Stella Damasus and she totally nailed it.

Watch the video below:

