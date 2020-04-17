WATCH Episode 13 of Obi Emelonye’s “Heart & Soul” Series Here

Episode 13 of Obi Emelonye‘s medico-spiritual series “Heart & Soul” is titled “De Ja Vu“.

In this episode, Dr Sydney finds Dede’s widow and brings him to ID the body. She provides the last piece of the puzzle to Dede’s message. Everything is heading towards an ominous end.

Although he is offered a renewal of his contract at work, can Dr Sydney shake off Dede’s killers on his tail? Can he avoid the murderous interest of Udoka’s ex-boyfriend and his gang? Why does he have that feeling that he has been here before?

Watch episode 13 below: