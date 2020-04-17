AtHomeWithBN: Don’t Miss Our Work-Out Session with Deborah Rise | April 18

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally upon us. Since no one’s going to the gym right now because of the lockdown, we decided to bring the gym to you. You can call it the ‘virtual gym instructor’ and thank us later 😉.

We’ll be working out tomorrow with Deborah Rise @deborah_rise and she will show us routines to meet our fitness needs since we are all staying safe at home.

Don’t forget to turn on your alarm for:

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Time: 9 AM
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

