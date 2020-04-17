Connect with us

BN TV Events

"I Nearly Died & Lost My Eyesight" - Akah Nnani will be Sharing His Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Don’t Miss Our Work-Out Session with Deborah Rise | April 18

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Episode 13 of Obi Emelonye’s “Heart & Soul” Series Here

BN TV

WATCH Abimbola Craig Share her Thoughts on 'Lockdown Dos & Don'ts'

BN TV

Watch Omoni Oboli share her Recipe for Homemade Doughnuts

BN TV

Tuke Morgan shares the Truth about the Post-partum Life | Watch her Vlog

BN TV

Discover How to Use & Maintain Your Cast Iron Enamelled Pot on "Healthy Living with Tosin" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 2 of Kraks TV’s “Bunkies“ is Here | WATCH

BN TV

Spice up your Drinking Water with 5 Healthy Tricks from "Healthy Living with Tosin" Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 of “Room 420” - The Spider in the Web

BN TV

“I Nearly Died & Lost My Eyesight” – Akah Nnani will be Sharing His Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness goals, parenting and productivity.

We asked you our lovely BNers to share your personal funny, entertaining, embarrassing, nostalgic, and special achievement stories which you would like to share on our live series with other BNers. You can still send an email to editorial(at)bellanaija(dot)com (e[email protected]) with “Storytelling” as the subject.

Akah Nnani @akahnnani “nearly died and lost his eyesight” and he will be sharing his experience on #AtHomeWithBN. Don’t miss it.

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

We’re still waiting for your story.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: I Am Officially Drained

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Advertisement
css.php