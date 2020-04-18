The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Mr Governor”

This year’s African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday, March 14. At the event, movie star Toyin Abraham picked up the award for “Best Actress in Drama” (Movie/TV series) for “Elevator Baby“.

This April, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Toyin Abraham is an actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.

She began her acting career in 2003 when she starred in the movie “Dugbe Dugbe Nbo” produced by Bukky Wright. Since then, she has continued to feature in the best of Nollywood movies and has also ventured into movie production.

Generally, Toyin is known for her comic roles in films especially with her self-produced blockbuster movie series “Alakada“. Today, Toyin Abraham is one of the biggest brands in the Nigerian movie industry.

The featured movie for today is Toyin Abraham’s “Mr Governor“.

A loving husband never ceases to surprise his wife with numerous expensive gifts, but instead of his wife appreciating his kind gesture, she does otherwise. Find out more in this intriguing movie.

The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Bukola Olatunji, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Oduasnya, Afeez Eniola, Lola Margaret, Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Quadri.

Watch the movie below: