Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Mr Governor”

BN TV

Episode 3 & 4 of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" Web Series is Guaranteed to make you Laugh | Watch

BN TV Events

"I Nearly Died & Lost My Eyesight" - Akah Nnani will be Sharing His Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Events

#AtHomeWithBN: Don’t Miss Our Work-Out Session with Deborah Rise | April 18

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Episode 13 of Obi Emelonye’s “Heart & Soul” Series Here

BN TV

WATCH Abimbola Craig Share her Thoughts on 'Lockdown Dos & Don'ts'

BN TV

Watch Omoni Oboli share her Recipe for Homemade Doughnuts

BN TV

Tuke Morgan shares the Truth about the Post-partum Life | Watch her Vlog

BN TV

Discover How to Use & Maintain Your Cast Iron Enamelled Pot on "Healthy Living with Tosin" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 2 of Kraks TV’s “Bunkies“ is Here | WATCH

BN TV

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Toyin Abraham this April | WATCH “Mr Governor”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This year’s African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday, March 14. At the event, movie star Toyin Abraham picked up the award for “Best Actress in Drama” (Movie/TV series) for “Elevator Baby“.

This April, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Toyin Abraham is an actress, filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.
She began her acting career in 2003 when she starred in the movie “Dugbe Dugbe Nbo” produced by Bukky Wright. Since then, she has continued to feature in the best of Nollywood movies and has also ventured into movie production.

Generally, Toyin is known for her comic roles in films especially with her self-produced blockbuster movie series “Alakada“.  Today, Toyin Abraham is one of the biggest brands in the Nigerian movie industry.

The featured movie for today is Toyin Abraham’s “Mr Governor“.

A loving husband never ceases to surprise his wife with numerous expensive gifts, but instead of his wife appreciating his kind gesture, she does otherwise. Find out more in this intriguing movie.

The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Bukola Olatunji, Muyiwa Ademola, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Oduasnya, Afeez Eniola, Lola Margaret, Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Quadri.

Watch the movie below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: I Am Officially Drained

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Advertisement
css.php