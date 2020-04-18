Episode 3 & 4 of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar” Web Series is Guaranteed to make you Laugh | Watch

Your favorite comedy webs series “Call To Bar” is out with two exciting new episodes.

As we stay at home in line with the Coronavirus Lockdown situation, here is something to keep the quarantine and isolation moments going.

In episode 3, “The Arrest” tells a story of a man who brings the police to a bar, all because he was getting unsolicited debit alerts.

In episode 4 “Truth or Dare“, a man brings his female colleague crush to the bar in hopes to get a chance at love with her but his plans are put in disarray after a game of truth and dare with other prospects.

lets’s find out what happens next in these exciting episodes.