Tolulope Ibiyeye: Go On... Have Those Conversations!

Your Child's Academic Mediocrity or Failure Should Not Be Treated as a Stain on Your White!

Yewande Jinadu: 3 Career Lessons From My Mother

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Olawunmi Adegoke: Of Perception & Relationship Building

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You're Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Go On… Have Those Conversations!

The truth is that having conversations is inherent in us. It is a part of our nature to constantly interact with people. In order words, we are born to create conversations through the interactions that we have with other people. And while it seems to flow easily for some people, many often find it a huge task.

Tolulope Ibiyeye

Published

4 hours ago

 on

At a period while growing up, I was scared of asking my dad for money. Should I say scared? I totally dreaded it! It wasn’t as if my dad has issues with giving his kids money, it had more to do with your timing.

The funny thing is that I had two of my siblings who never had this issue. As for them, they simply walk up to him and come back smiling. Good old cash had exchanged hands. By the time I finally summoned the courage to learn, many years had already passed; I was in my last year at the university.

If only I had taken time to have a conversation with my siblings earlier, I could have saved myself the agony I went through depriving myself of some needs. That is why it is important to learn the art of making good conversations and using it as a tool.

Conversation is a form of communication. Unlike talking, it is a two-way exchange between two people or more. Zorka Hereford captured it all when she said: “a lot of times, we enter conversations for the purpose of pleasant engagement in order to meet new people, to find out information, and to enjoy social interactions.”

When you think back at the conversations you have had with others, there’s always a purpose to it. It could be you wanted to:

  • Get answers.
  • Connect and build relationships or trust.
  • Make a contribution, share your thoughts or concerns.

What hinders many are thoughts like “what do I say?” “Would I be liked if I say or ask this?” “How do I keep it going once I start?” The fear of saying the right things at the wrong time or simply saying the wrong things outrightly, fear of being mocked, rejected, or laughed at, and having one’s intention questioned are few out of the many reasons we think making conversations as hard.

What do you do to make conversations easier for you?

One thing to note is that this issue is not peculiar to you alone. There are many talented, educated, and sophisticated people who are also concerned just like you. They share these same insecurities too.

Knowing that the other person can as well be having the same thoughts as you should make you feel a bit better. They are humans too, so quit beating yourself up.

You should start seeing conversations as a tool to help you achieve something – a specific purpose. So when you need answers, simply ask! When you need to connect with someone for a purpose, deploy this tool, and get it done!

Do you need to share or voice your thoughts and make a contribution? You’ve got the tool right there in your hands, use it!

Tolulope Ibiyeye

Ibiyeye Tolulope is a home business owner who has been working from home for the past 3 years. A trainer and independent marketer for an European beauty brand, she's passionate about creating genuine conversations around topics that matter and helping businesses and brands use conversations to move sales and customer service. She's mom to 2 adorable kids and when she's not found training her tribe online, she's most likely having conversations and making news friends on social media before kids and family life takes over.  And now that everyone is home and social distancing, she's even more open to connecting with people and building more meaningful friendships. Connect with her on LinkedIn @tolulope-ibiyeye or via email: [email protected].

