Ex-BBNaija Housemate Khafi Shares some Tips & Hints on How to Get into Big Brother Naija’s House

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s no longer news that Big Brother Naija 2020 is officially happening. Since the announcement was made, excited Nigerians have been gearing up to audition online and hopefully get into Big Brother’s house.

In her new vlog, ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi shared some tips and important things to note for those trying to be a part of this year’s Big Brother Naija contestants.

Here are some points she listed in her vlog:

  • Be yourself
  • Look presentable
  • Use a well-lit environment
  • Getting into the house is a means to an end, not the end itself
  • See it as an avenue to boost your brand because you are enough

Watch her vlog below:

