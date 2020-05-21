Where Are They Now? The #BBNaija “PepperDem” Housemates

Another edition of the highly intriguing reality show, Big Brother Naija is upon us again, and as usual fans of the popular show are super excited for what’s to come. The drama, the shady gists, the winner, the talented, the sexy housemates, the couples… the entertainment in the house is unending.

It’s safe to say that since the emergence of the show, we’ve seen the housemates enjoy success in their respective careers, while some have simply gone under the spotlight.

If you are still wondering what your favourite housemates have been up to since their time on the show, find out below:

Mercy Eke

Ike

Still dating Mercy and he has a reality show with her.

Signed under Play Management Africa.

CEO of Iké Studios and The Ice Cream Collection.

Mike Edwards

Diane

Produced incredible short films focusing on serious topics ranging from mental health to child marriage.

Launched an all-inclusive collection of female wears that preaches body positivity.

Gedoni

Now the special adviser to Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade , on garment branding and factory.

, on garment branding and factory. Engaged to Khafi.

Khafi

Tacha

Signed under Teebillz ’ management, Billz Vizion, although the contract has now been dissolved.

’ management, Billz Vizion, although the contract has now been dissolved. Bagged several endorsement deals.

KimOprah

Signed under Play Management Africa.

Launched her skincare brand

Jackye

She’s really pushing strong with her tech company.

Joe

Ventured into a spa business called BadHuman Bodyworks.

Omashola



Still a model and now staying in Nigeria (before the show, he stayed in South Africa).

Seyi

Signed an endorsement deal with House of Lunettes, and a brand ambassador of ONE.

Elozonam

Acting, producing, and still an outstanding voice-over artist.

Thelma

Venita

Still acting, still shining.

Sir Dee

Made his acting debut in the movie “Dear Affy”.

These stars have been keeping things a bit lowkey since the show ended but we were able to dig up a few things.

Isilomo

Launched a vlog recently, and it addresses a lot of issues ranging from career to relationships, fashion, entertainment and many more.

Avala

Her music career is waxing strong.

Esther

A brand influencer and model.

Frodd

CEO of The Frodd Brand.

Enkay

She’s still a fashion designer, and she’s bigger and better.

Jeff

A brand influencer and financial advisor.

Nelson

The former Mr Universe Nigeria is sticking to what he loves doing best, looking good, taking great photos and being a model.

Tuoyo

The energetic Tuoyo is now a fitness coach and model.

Cindy

CEO of a footwear store, a model and a brand influencer.

Ella