Where Are They Now? The #BBNaija “PepperDem” Housemates

BellaNaija.com

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Another edition of the highly intriguing reality show, Big Brother Naija is upon us again, and as usual fans of the popular show are super excited for what’s to come. The drama, the shady gists, the winner, the talented, the sexy housemates, the couples… the entertainment in the house is unending.

It’s safe to say that since the emergence of the show, we’ve seen the housemates enjoy success in their respective careers, while some have simply gone under the spotlight.

If you are still wondering what your favourite housemates have been up to since their time on the show, find out below:

Mercy Eke

Ike

  • Still dating Mercy and he has a reality show with her.
  • Signed under Play Management Africa.
  • CEO of Iké Studios and The Ice Cream Collection.

Mike Edwards

Diane

Gedoni

Khafi

Tacha

  • Signed under Teebillz’ management, Billz Vizion, although the contract has now been dissolved.
  • Bagged several endorsement deals.

KimOprah

  • Signed under Play Management Africa.
  • Launched her skincare brand

Jackye

  • She’s really pushing strong with her tech company.

Joe

Omashola 

  • Still a model and now staying in Nigeria (before the show, he stayed in South Africa).

Seyi

Elozonam

  •  Acting, producing, and still an outstanding voice-over artist.

Thelma

Venita 

  • Still acting, still shining.

Sir Dee

  • Made his acting debut in the movie “Dear Affy”.

These stars have been keeping things a bit lowkey since the show ended but we were able to dig up a few things.

Isilomo

  • Launched a vlog recently, and it addresses a lot of issues ranging from career to relationships, fashion, entertainment and many more.

Avala

  • Her music career is waxing strong.

Esther

  • A brand influencer and model.

Frodd

  • CEO of The Frodd Brand.

Enkay 

  •  She’s still a fashion designer, and she’s bigger and better.

Jeff 

  • A brand influencer and financial advisor.

Nelson

  • The former Mr Universe Nigeria is sticking to what he loves doing best, looking good, taking great photos and being a model.

Tuoyo

  • The energetic Tuoyo is now a fitness coach and model.

Cindy

  • CEO of a footwear store, a model and a brand influencer.

Ella

  • Singing and glowing.
