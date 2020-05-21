Movies & TV
Where Are They Now? The #BBNaija “PepperDem” Housemates
Another edition of the highly intriguing reality show, Big Brother Naija is upon us again, and as usual fans of the popular show are super excited for what’s to come. The drama, the shady gists, the winner, the talented, the sexy housemates, the couples… the entertainment in the house is unending.
It’s safe to say that since the emergence of the show, we’ve seen the housemates enjoy success in their respective careers, while some have simply gone under the spotlight.
If you are still wondering what your favourite housemates have been up to since their time on the show, find out below:
Mercy Eke
- Has a new reality show on AfricaMagic with Ike.
- From what we know, Mercy and Ike are still very much together.
- Launched her real estate company
- Got a car from one of the BBNaija sponsors, Innoson.
- Starred in Rudeboy visuals for “Take It”, and featuring in Toyin Abraham’s “Fate of Alakada”
- A landlady
Ike
- Still dating Mercy and he has a reality show with her.
- Signed under Play Management Africa.
- CEO of Iké Studios and The Ice Cream Collection.
Mike Edwards
- He got a management deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).
- Mike and his wife, Perry are about to welcome a baby boy (they also have a YouTube Channel).
- Strutted the runway at the 2019 Lagos Fashion Week wearing Ugo Monye.
Diane
- Produced incredible short films focusing on serious topics ranging from mental health to child marriage.
- Launched an all-inclusive collection of female wears that preaches body positivity.
Gedoni
- Now the special adviser to Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade, on garment branding and factory.
- Engaged to Khafi.
Khafi
- Featured in Toyin Abraham’s highly anticipated movie, “Alakada”.
- Host at Future Awards 2019.
- Engaged to Gedoni.
- Received her #BBNaija car, “Lady Foxy” and finally learnt how to drive.
- Unveiled her book “A Quarter Centenarian’s Guide to the Galaxy”.
Tacha
- Signed under Teebillz’ management, Billz Vizion, although the contract has now been dissolved.
- Bagged several endorsement deals.
KimOprah
- Signed under Play Management Africa.
- Launched her skincare brand
Jackye
- She’s really pushing strong with her tech company.
Joe
- Ventured into a spa business called BadHuman Bodyworks.
Omashola
- Still a model and now staying in Nigeria (before the show, he stayed in South Africa).
Seyi
- Signed an endorsement deal with House of Lunettes, and a brand ambassador of ONE.
Elozonam
- Acting, producing, and still an outstanding voice-over artist.
Thelma
Venita
- Still acting, still shining.
Sir Dee
- Made his acting debut in the movie “Dear Affy”.
These stars have been keeping things a bit lowkey since the show ended but we were able to dig up a few things.
Isilomo
- Launched a vlog recently, and it addresses a lot of issues ranging from career to relationships, fashion, entertainment and many more.
Avala
- Her music career is waxing strong.
Esther
- A brand influencer and model.
Frodd
- CEO of The Frodd Brand.
Enkay
- She’s still a fashion designer, and she’s bigger and better.
Jeff
- A brand influencer and financial advisor.
Nelson
- The former Mr Universe Nigeria is sticking to what he loves doing best, looking good, taking great photos and being a model.
Tuoyo
- The energetic Tuoyo is now a fitness coach and model.
Cindy
- CEO of a footwear store, a model and a brand influencer.
Ella
- Singing and glowing.