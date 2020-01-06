Here’s the Scoop on Why #BBNaija’s Tacha Ended Her Management Deal with TeeBillz’ Billz Vizion

Big Brother Naija star Tacha Akide has revealed the reason her management deal with TeeBillz‘s Billz Vizion ended.

A few days ago, Tacha and Teebillz announced the discontinuation of the management deal and shared a statement via Instagram.

Recall that right after Tacha’s disqualification from the BBNaija show, Teebillz offered to make her the “biggest brand out of Africa,” saying “Tacha is the Kim K of Africa”.

In an interview with Punch, the reality star pointed out that the deal termination was as a result of the management’s inability to turn expectations to reality.

Read the excerpt from her interview below.

When one signs up with a management, one would have expectations and targets. However, it’s one thing to have expectations and it’s another thing to have the expectations turn to reality. Sadly, that didn’t happen, especially after the first month of being signed to a management. The drive I had and the drive they had didn’t match. I drew their attention to my concerns and also tried to manage the situation by being patient and hoping for a change. But, things got worse as time went on and after three months, I decided we should mutually disengage our business relationship for the sake of my brand. (As regards being intimate with Teebillz), people are always saying things and it won’t stop. I don’t know what they mean by that. If their intimacy means that he’s a good manager, then by all means, he is. If not, I’m lost.

