“This is what heaven is” – Naomi Osaka’s Reaction after meeting Beyoncé is All Of Us
After losing in the fourth round of the US Open in 2019, Naomi Osaka bumped into Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z, and her reaction was everything!
Naomi said she’d just lost after wanting to lose so bad, and she wasn’t in a good place. But then she met Beyoncé who had the kindest words for her. “She smelled expensive,” Naomi said.
I met Beyonce and Jay-Z during the off-season. She just smelled expensive and beautiful and she was soft and she hugged me. I was like, this is what heaven is.
She was talking to me and she said she was proud of me. I thought, wow, that actually was a really important moment.