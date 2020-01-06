Connect with us

"This is what heaven is" - Naomi Osaka's Reaction after meeting Beyoncé is All Of Us

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 26: Naomi Osaka of Japan poses for a photo with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup following victory in her Women’s Singles Final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during day 13 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)

After losing in the fourth round of the US Open in 2019, Naomi Osaka bumped into Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z, and her reaction was everything!

Naomi said she’d just lost after wanting to lose so bad, and she wasn’t in a good place. But then she met Beyoncé who had the kindest words for her. “She smelled expensive,” Naomi said.

I met Beyonce and Jay-Z during the off-season. She just smelled expensive and beautiful and she was soft and she hugged me. I was like, this is what heaven is.

She was talking to me and she said she was proud of me. I thought, wow, that actually was a really important moment.

