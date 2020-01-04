Connect with us

Scoop Weddings

#MeetTheAdetonas: Bolanle Olukanni, Waje, Mo Abudu & All the Stuuning Guests at Tallulah & Tokunbo Adetona's Engagement

Music Scoop

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Set to Perform at 2020 Coachella

Scoop Sweet Spot

Yasss! BBA Star Geraldine Iheme's Little Prince Arrived with BANG!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Samuel Ajibola Announces his Engagement in the Sweetest Way

Movies & TV Scoop

Basketmouth officially Closes the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market in 2019

Scoop

Ronke Raji is Expecting Baby Number 2!

Music Scoop

Nick Gordon Dies of Drug Overdose on New Year’s Day 💔

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Google Honors Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on her 57th Posthumous Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Ike Onyema is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show "Ike Everyday" | Watch the Trailer

Scoop

Wale Jana says he Signed “the Wrong Brand Ambassador”... Takes a Swipe at Cee-C

Scoop

#MeetTheAdetonas: Bolanle Olukanni, Waje, Mo Abudu & All the Stuuning Guests at Tallulah & Tokunbo Adetona’s Engagement

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Stunning TV personality Tallulah Doherty tied the knot with her beau, the co-founder of Naira Box, Tokunbo Adetona, over the weekend.

In November 2019, the “Moments” co-presenter shared the happy news of her engagement on Instagram.

Spotted at the wedding all decked out in their aso-ebi were Bolanle Olukanni, Anto Lecky, Mo Abudu, Waje, and Vimbai.

Check out the photos below.

Bolanle Olukanni

Pelumi Shittu

Azuka Ogujiuba

Vimbai

Mo Abudu

Waje

 

Anto Lecky

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Advertisement
css.php