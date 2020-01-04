Scoop
#MeetTheAdetonas: Bolanle Olukanni, Waje, Mo Abudu & All the Stuuning Guests at Tallulah & Tokunbo Adetona’s Engagement
Stunning TV personality Tallulah Doherty tied the knot with her beau, the co-founder of Naira Box, Tokunbo Adetona, over the weekend.
In November 2019, the “Moments” co-presenter shared the happy news of her engagement on Instagram.
Spotted at the wedding all decked out in their aso-ebi were Bolanle Olukanni, Anto Lecky, Mo Abudu, Waje, and Vimbai.
Check out the photos below.
Bolanle Olukanni
Pelumi Shittu
Azuka Ogujiuba
Vimbai
Mo Abudu
Waje
Anto Lecky