It’s Deyemi Okanlawon’s 7th Wedding Anniversary & He’s Recounting Sweet Memories 👰🏾🤵🏾

Deyemi Okanlawon and his beautiful wife Damilola are celebrating seven years of being married. The Nollywood actor, took to his Instagram to share some before and after photos of how great married life has been with his wife.

The couple has been married since the year 2013, and has reached the 7th year of matrimony just as 2020 is starting.

In a couple of playful Instagram posts, Deyemi gives us a glimse of how exciting his marrige is.

Photo Credit: @deyemiokanlawon