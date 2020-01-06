Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Deyemi Okanlawon's 7th Wedding Anniversary & He's Recounting Sweet Memories 👰🏾🤵🏾

Events Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

Movies & TV

Tyler Perry has a new Netflix Thriller "A Fall From Grace" Coming | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Samuel Ajibola Announces his Engagement in the Sweetest Way

BN TV Movies & TV

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

History Comes Alive in Funmi Holder's "Efunsetan Aniwura" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Music

New Video: MC Galaxy — Ije Ego

Movies & TV Scoop

Basketmouth officially Closes the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market in 2019

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

Movies & TV

It’s Deyemi Okanlawon’s 7th Wedding Anniversary & He’s Recounting Sweet Memories 👰🏾🤵🏾

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Deyemi Okanlawon and his beautiful wife Damilola are celebrating seven years of being married. The Nollywood actor, took to his Instagram to share some before and after photos of how great married life has been with his wife.

The couple has been married since the year 2013, and has reached the 7th year of matrimony just as 2020 is starting.

In a couple of playful Instagram posts, Deyemi gives us a glimse of how exciting his marrige is.

Photo Credit: @deyemiokanlawon

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Emeka Nwonu: Step into the New Year with Purpose

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

Advertisement
css.php