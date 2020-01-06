Connect with us

A New Reality TV Show "The Justice Court" is Coming | Watch the Trailer

Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn't Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

It's Deyemi Okanlawon's 7th Wedding Anniversary & He's Recounting Sweet Memories 👰🏾🤵🏾

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

Tyler Perry has a new Netflix Thriller "A Fall From Grace" Coming | Watch the Trailer

Samuel Ajibola Announces his Engagement in the Sweetest Way

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

History Comes Alive in Funmi Holder's "Efunsetan Aniwura" | Watch the Trailer

New Video: MC Galaxy — Ije Ego

If you are a fan of the American reality TV show, “Judge Judy,” then you will love this brand new reality show, ” The Justice Court,” that brings to life real courtroom situations.

The setting of the show gives a real-life picture of a court room, complete with a sitting judge, a plaintiff, an accused, interpreter, bailiff and the audience. Also, the Justice Court’s presiding judge is Funmi Asaolu.

According to the producer, Neil Oyenekan, The Justice Court is a grassroot TV programme, that roots deep down the social ladder to touch the “untouchable ones” in communities and even big cities, whilst re-engineering both popular psyche and society at large in a positive way.

A sneak preview of The Justice Court reveals that it is highly educative and entertaining. Watch below:

