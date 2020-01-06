Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn’t Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Alex Rodriguez has proved time and again that he is Jennifer Lopez‘s biggest supporter, and with his latest Instagram post, he is warming our already melted hearts.

After J-Lo lost at the just concluded Golden Globes award, the 44-year-old former sportsman took to social media to praise his fiancée for everything she has accomplished in life.

He wrote:

Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.

To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️

Touched by the post, Jennifer Lopez responded with the words, “You are my everything ♥️.”

Photo Credit: @arod

