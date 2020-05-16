BBNaija’s Mike & his wife Perri are Having a Baby Boy! Watch their Exciting Gender Reveal Party

Connect with us

Published

11 mins ago

 on


And it’s a boy for Big Brother Naija’s Mike Edwards and his lovely wife Perri. The couple recently had everyone excited with the announcement of their journey to parenthood and they promised to reveal the gender of the baby later.

The gender reveal party which was well attended by friends and family on an online video platform, saw Mike and Perri who could hardly keep their excitement, popping a bottle of wine to celebrate the reveal.

They also announced they will soon launch their own blog as they expect the arrival of their “Mini Mike.”

Catch all the moments on their vlog below:

 

