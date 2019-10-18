BBNaija’s Mike Signs Management Deal with Empire Mates Entertainment

Big Brother Naija 2019 1st runner-up, Mike Edwards has sealed a deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).

The organization which is co-owned by Banky W and Tunde Demuren, was first a record label but morphed into a media agency focusing on advertising, PR, and talent management.

Mike has joined the likes of DJ Xclusive, Ebuka, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Toolz and others as clients of the management.

Announcing the done deal, EME shared the news on the official Instagram page.