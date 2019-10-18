Movies & TV
#BBNaija’s Mike Signs Management Deal with Empire Mates Entertainment
Big Brother Naija 2019 1st runner-up, Mike Edwards has sealed a deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME).
The organization which is co-owned by Banky W and Tunde Demuren, was first a record label but morphed into a media agency focusing on advertising, PR, and talent management.
Mike has joined the likes of DJ Xclusive, Ebuka, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Toolz and others as clients of the management.
Announcing the done deal, EME shared the news on the official Instagram page.
We are so pleased to announce that @aireyys is now signed to the management division of Empire Mates Entertainment.
We welcome you to our family and cannot wait to do amazing things together.
Thank you for trusting us with your brand.