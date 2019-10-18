Meghan Markle gets Candid about Negative Press, Pregnancy & Motherhood: “Not many people have asked if I’m okay” | WATCH

Connect with us

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle gets candid about pregnancy, motherhood and marriage and having to deal with negative press.

The duchess opened up in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airing this Sunday on ITV at 9pm local time.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable. And so that was made really challenging, and then, when you have a newborn, you know?” she explained.

“Especially as a woman it’s really — it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or just trying to be a newlywed. And also thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” she added.

When asked if it’s fair to say she’s “not really okay,” and whether it’s been a “struggle” to adjust to life in the public eye as a royal, Meghan simply said “yes.”

