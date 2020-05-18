Mercy Eke has Finally Fulfilled her Dream of Owning a Real Estate Company

Connect with us

Movies & TV

BellaNaija.com

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has ventured into yet another business and this time it is in the real estate industry.

On Monday, Mercy announced the official launching of her real estate company, Lambo Homes via her Instagram.

Mercy revealed that she had nursed the ambition of owning her own real estate company for the past ten years and feels fulfilled realizing that big dream.

View this post on Instagram

Hello Guys! I am Mercy Eke, The winner of Big Brother Nigeria, season 4. Thank you all for your support and love. One of my biggest aspirations and life goals has been to own a real estate investment in Nigeria and that is why I ended the last decade with the purchase of my own home. Investing in real estate is the best decision I have made so far and it remains one of the surest ways to secure your future, because property investment keeps appreciating in value over time. I am very pleased to announce the launch of my new Company “LamboHomes” @lambo_homes which I founded in partnership with a seasoned real estate Consultant/ luxury property developer and an experienced, astute and dynamic lawyer. With so much hassle involved in the process of acquisition of a comfortable and secured home for you and yours and the popular uncertainty around investments in real estate, “Lambo Homes” comes not only to provide luxurious yet affordable homes but also to proffer lucrative and professional investment solutions in real estate. With a professional structure to take care of your housing and investments needs, your uncertainties and doubts are as good as resolved. We look forward to making you new home owners and real estate investors @lambo_homes.

A post shared by Mercy Eke BBNaija 🌶🇳🇬🛡🛡 (@official_mercyeke) on

Photo Credit: @lambohomes

