Mercy Eke has Finally Fulfilled her Dream of Owning a Real Estate Company

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has ventured into yet another business and this time it is in the real estate industry.

On Monday, Mercy announced the official launching of her real estate company, Lambo Homes via her Instagram.

Mercy revealed that she had nursed the ambition of owning her own real estate company for the past ten years and feels fulfilled realizing that big dream.

Photo Credit: @lambohomes