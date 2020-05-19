Congratulations to Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett on the Arrival of their Baby Girl!

Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after long-time partner Kasi Bennett welcomed their baby girl.

The news was announced by Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness on Monday, although the name of the child is yet to be confirmed.

Usain Bolt and Kasi hosted an extravagant gender reveal party in March which featured fireworks and a huge celebrity guest list.

Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl! pic.twitter.com/bheXPgU7Qd — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 18, 2020

Photo Credit: @usainbolt