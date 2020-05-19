Connect with us

Congratulations to Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett on the Arrival of their Baby Girl!

The Oba of Benin Gets a New Prince 👶🏽

It's Double the Love & A Double Dose of Celebration for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

Mercy Eke has Finally Fulfilled her Dream of Owning a Real Estate Company

8 Times BFFs Imade Adeleke & Jamil Balogun Proved they've Got Each Other's Backs

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina want their Conception Story to Be An Inspiration to Many | WATCH

DJ Cuppy’s “Original Copy” is Now an Album!

DJ Khaled's "Father Of Ashad" Album just went Platinum | Here's how he Celebrated

Damilola Adegbite is FINE at 35! 🔥

Aisha Dangote-Indimi Graces the Cover of George Okoro Lifestyle Magazine's Latest Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after long-time partner Kasi Bennett welcomed their baby girl.

The news was announced by Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness on Monday, although the name of the child is yet to be confirmed.

Usain Bolt and Kasi hosted an extravagant gender reveal party in March which featured fireworks and a huge celebrity guest list.

View this post on Instagram

Girl Mom @kasi.b & Girl Dad 💫

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

Photo Credit: @usainbolt

