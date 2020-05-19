It’s Double the Love & A Double Dose of Celebration for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

It’s a double celebration for Yomi Casual and Grace Makun.

One: it’s Grace’s birthday today, and two, Baby Kendrick is 6 months… Whoop! Whoop!!

Taking to her Instagram, Grace shared lovely new photos of herself and Kendrick to mark the special day. She captioned one of the photos, “ITS WORLD GRACIOUS DAY 😁🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂”.

Celebrating his wife and son, Yomi shared a video of Grace and baby Kendrick in the delivery room last year. He wrote:

It’s a great privilege to call myself the man in your life. Happy birthday my Gracious. #wife #supermom #soulmate #myjoy #motivation #myginger #mycomedian😂 I LOVE YOU WIFEY🥰❤️💜💜❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🎂 🧁 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🧁🍾 @fabjewels_official @fabjewels_official

Check on it!

 

Photo Credit: fabjewels_official

1 Comment

  1. SK d4

    May 19, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Nice on. Both are looking lovely

    Reply

