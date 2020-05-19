The Oba of Benin Gets a New Prince 👶🏽

So much joy for the people of Benin Kingdom as their king, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolok Opolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and his wife Queen Iyayota have birthed a new prince.

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) shared the good news on Monday in a press briefing, Guardian reports, saying:

By the grace of the Almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin traditional council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin Kingdom has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy. The infant Prince and his mother are in excellent health and good spirits. It is our prayers that the Prince will grow in good health, excellency and grace and that he shall be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and the great royal ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of his illustrious father, Oba Ewuare II.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has quickly sent in his felicitations, writing that he is delighted at the arrival of the addition to the royal family.