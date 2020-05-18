8 Times BFFs Imade Adeleke & Jamil Balogun Proved they’ve Got Each Other’s Backs

From attending karate class together to acing their #FruitSnackChallenge, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun always have each other’s backs, and we can’t help but love the friendship between these two.

We’ve been following their adorable friendship journey and to celebrate them, enjoy these cute BFF moments from the cuties!

They won the #FruitSnackChallenge… Yay!

Bestie Jamil showed up and showed out for Imade’s 5th birthday

This video of Imade and Jamil arguing over a video game is so funny… Kids will always be kids.

Friends that learn their indigenous language together (Yoruba) & rock together

A Christmas school recitation together… So cute to watch!

So much fun at an event

Besties showing us their goofy-face and pose

Karate class together… Nothing can stop us now

Photo Credit: realimadeadeleke | thesophiamomodu | tiwasavage