Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

8 Times BFFs Imade Adeleke & Jamil Balogun Proved they've Got Each Other's Backs

BN TV Scoop

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina want their Conception Story to Be An Inspiration to Many | WATCH

Music Scoop

DJ Cuppy’s “Original Copy” is Now an Album!

Music Scoop

DJ Khaled's "Father Of Ashad" Album just went Platinum | Here's how he Celebrated

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Damilola Adegbite is FINE at 35! 🔥

Scoop

Aisha Dangote-Indimi Graces the Cover of George Okoro Lifestyle Magazine's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

25 Years - that's How Long Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has Been Around!

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Mo'Cheddah Ensured her Husband Bukunyi had the Best Surprise 30th Birthday Party 🎉

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Charles Okpaleke is all About Making Good Movies in Guardian Life’s Latest Issue

Scoop Sweet Spot

Dele Momodu had the Best Birthday even while in Isolation ❤

Scoop

8 Times BFFs Imade Adeleke & Jamil Balogun Proved they’ve Got Each Other’s Backs

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

From attending karate class together to acing their #FruitSnackChallenge, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun always have each other’s backs, and we can’t help but love the friendship between these two.

We’ve been following their adorable friendship journey and to celebrate them, enjoy these cute BFF moments from the cuties!

They won the #FruitSnackChallenge… Yay!

Bestie Jamil showed up and showed out for Imade’s 5th birthday

This video of Imade and Jamil arguing over a video game is so funny… Kids will always be kids.

Friends that learn their indigenous language together (Yoruba) & rock together

A Christmas school recitation together… So cute to watch!

View this post on Instagram

Can you spot me? 😄

A post shared by Imade Aurora Adeleke 🌺 (@realimadeadeleke) on

So much fun at an event

 

Besties showing us their goofy-face and pose

Karate class together… Nothing can stop us now

Photo Credit: realimadeadeleke | thesophiamomodu | tiwasavage

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur ‘Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Are You Young & Ambitious Looking to Get on the Home Ownership Ladder?

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs

Nigerians Can’t Seem To Catch a Break From a Cycle of Despair & Hopelessness
Advertisement
css.php