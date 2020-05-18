Scoop
8 Times BFFs Imade Adeleke & Jamil Balogun Proved they’ve Got Each Other’s Backs
From attending karate class together to acing their #FruitSnackChallenge, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun always have each other’s backs, and we can’t help but love the friendship between these two.
We’ve been following their adorable friendship journey and to celebrate them, enjoy these cute BFF moments from the cuties!
They won the #FruitSnackChallenge… Yay!
Bestie Jamil showed up and showed out for Imade’s 5th birthday
This video of Imade and Jamil arguing over a video game is so funny… Kids will always be kids.
I’m having the longest day running errands but this video @tiwasavage just sent me of @realimadeadeleke & Jamjam arguing over video games is cracking me up! When Imade changed it for Jamil when she was tryna explain to him at 1st had me screaming 😂😂 #TheseKidsAreSoFiesty #Besties #ShePlayedTheImAGirlCard #JamilIssaCoolCat 😎
Friends that learn their indigenous language together (Yoruba) & rock together
A Christmas school recitation together… So cute to watch!
So much fun at an event
Besties showing us their goofy-face and pose
Karate class together… Nothing can stop us now
Photo Credit: realimadeadeleke | thesophiamomodu | tiwasavage