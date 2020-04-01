WATCH Diane Russet’s Short Film “Bayi” on BN TV

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Diane Russet has released her short film titled “Bayi,” which features Mariam Kayode, Sir Dee, Tope Olowoniyan, Daniel Atteh, Lynn Muia among others.

“Bayi” is a super important film that focuses on early child marriage and its consequences, with VVF in focus. It tells the story of the struggles of a young girl, who loses her family and has to navigate through life.

“Bayi” is written by Diane Russet, directed by Micheal ‘Amapsalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by Ayomide Newo, and you can watch it here.