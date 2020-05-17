Enjoy your Sunday by Watching this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Great Mistake 1, 2 & 3” | #BNMovieFeature

This is the third week of our special #BNMovieFeature showing classic Mount Zion movies that formed a part of our childhood and we will be showing them throughout the month of May.

Mike Bamiloye‘s Mount Zion Film Productions take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

Today’s movie is titled “Great Mistake 1,2, 3“, written and produced by Mike Bamiloye.

The movie stars Mike Bamiloye, Gloria Bamiloye, Ore Adewole, Foluke Adesina, Yemi Adepoju, Matthew Dada, Jerry Omagbemil, and others.

Watch Part 1 below:

Watch Part 2 below:

Watch Part 3 below: