New Mom Ronke Raji had an Unmedicated Birth & she is Sharing the Details in her Vlog | Watch

Chef Lola's Baked Chicken Breasts Recipe with Salad is definitely Worth Trying | Watch

The Kitchen Muse is Teaching us how to Make Our own All-Purpose Green Chilli Sauce | Watch

Diane Russet Sheds More Light on Eating Disorders with her Short Film "Anorexia" | Watch

Kelly Rowland Opens up to The Breakfast Club Crew on all She has been up To Lately | Watch on BN

Toyosi Gregory-Jonah has some Practical Self Care Tips for Busy Moms | Watch

Kunle Afolayan Takes us Through his Casting Process on this Episode of Film Masterclass | Watch

Watch Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala discuss What the World Can Do to Beat COVID-19 on "TIME100 Talks"

Sisi Jemima Makes one of the Best Gizzard Suyas | Watch how to Prepare it Here

#BBNaija’s Mike & his wife Perri are Having a Baby Boy! Watch their Exciting Gender Reveal Party

BN TV

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

A week ago, beauty and lifestyle vlogger, Ronke Raji welcomed a baby girl with her husband Arthur and now she is sharing her birthing story in a new vlog.

She narrates her experience with having an unmedicated birth, the unexpected hiccups she experienced during the process, the painful birth process, and how she is faring with two babies.

But Ronke is not ready to introduce her newborn daughter’s face and name to us just yet. She says we should hold for a couple of months as she just wants to bond well with her.

Watch her vlog below:

