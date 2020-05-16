New Mom Ronke Raji had an Unmedicated Birth & she is Sharing the Details in her Vlog | Watch

A week ago, beauty and lifestyle vlogger, Ronke Raji welcomed a baby girl with her husband Arthur and now she is sharing her birthing story in a new vlog.

She narrates her experience with having an unmedicated birth, the unexpected hiccups she experienced during the process, the painful birth process, and how she is faring with two babies.

But Ronke is not ready to introduce her newborn daughter’s face and name to us just yet. She says we should hold for a couple of months as she just wants to bond well with her.

Watch her vlog below: