Yayy! Ronke Raji & Arthur’s Baby Girl is Here 🤗

Never gets any less amazing, bringing a child into the world.

Vlogger Ronke Raji and her husband, Arthur Adeola have announced the arrival of their baby girl. The proud parents took to social media to give us the first look of their bundle of joy.

The proud dad shared the first photo of their adorable daughter. He wrote:

A moment I & @ronkeraji want to stay locked in forever. Let your days be filled with sunshine and your nights with bright stars, let there be peace in your world, let him give you the courage to face your fears & calm any Storm. Welcome to our lives.

While the yummy new mum wrote:

To Our Daughter, You came at such a different time, a time that we have never experienced before. During the chaos of the pandemic you came like a light, a flicker that shows that were there is life. There is hope. So pure, so new so beautiful. You have already taught me so much and @bysirarthur can’t get enough of you. Your brother doesn’t know it yet but I can tell you guys are going to be best friends. We love you, welcome to the family. 🌱 Love, @bysirarthur Amari & Mommy (you’ll soon get tired of wearing the same outfits with your brother and mommy so watch out)

Photo Credit: ronkeraji | bysirarthur