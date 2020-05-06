Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Celebrate Baby Archie's 1st Birthday by Watching Him Read with Meghan & Harry 😊

Beauty Scoop

Naomi Campbell Is The Cover Star For Essence Magazine's May/June Anniversary Issue

Scoop Sweet Spot

It has been 6 Months of Love, Laughter & Daily Dancing for #BBNaija's Bassey & Wife Nadia ❤️

Music Scoop

Adele SNAPPED In This New Photo 😍

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Simi is giving Pregnant Mums-to-be Dance Inspiration with the #DudukeChallenge | Watch the Cute Video

Music Scoop

iLLBliss & Waje are Speaking out in Support of Clarence Peters

Scoop Sweet Spot

Say Hello to Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie’s Baby Girl 🎉

Music Scoop

John Legend is British GQ’s Hype for the Week

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sauti Sol's Fancy Fingers is Expecting Baby Number One

Scoop

Celebrate Baby Archie’s 1st Birthday by Watching Him Read with Meghan & Harry 😊

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor‘s 1st birthday, and his parents Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated his birthday by sharing a new video of Archie.

In the video, Meghan is seen reading aloud a picture book titled “Duck! Rabbit!,” as she held baby Archie in her lap, with Harry behind the camera. Archie’s mannerism is the cutest thing as his mom gave an animated reading of the story.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Archie’s royal relatives sent birthday wishes via social media. Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge wished their nephew a “very happy first birthday” on Instagram, sharing a photo from his christening last July.

The royal family also sent birthday wishes to the Archie via Instagram.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Consent For Beginners

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Advertisement
css.php