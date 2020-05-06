Celebrate Baby Archie’s 1st Birthday by Watching Him Read with Meghan & Harry 😊

It’s Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor‘s 1st birthday, and his parents Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated his birthday by sharing a new video of Archie.

In the video, Meghan is seen reading aloud a picture book titled “Duck! Rabbit!,” as she held baby Archie in her lap, with Harry behind the camera. Archie’s mannerism is the cutest thing as his mom gave an animated reading of the story.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Archie’s royal relatives sent birthday wishes via social media. Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge wished their nephew a “very happy first birthday” on Instagram, sharing a photo from his christening last July.

The royal family also sent birthday wishes to the Archie via Instagram.