Inspired #BNQuoteoftheDay Published 2 hours ago on May 15, 2020 By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Che Guevara. Words that do not match deeds are unimportant. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDayChe Guevara Don't Miss #BNQuoteoftheDay BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay