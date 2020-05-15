Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BN TV Inspired

Nigerian American Mother-Daughter Nurses Uchenna & Ona Onyia are Jimmy Kimmel's #HealthCareHeroes of the Week

Career Features Inspired

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Inspired News

Pastor Tunde Bakare is Donating his Church Premises as Isolation Centres 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Biodun Da-Silva: Setting Goals In a Time of Uncertainty

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Che Guevara.

Words that do not match deeds are unimportant.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chukwuma Aguwa: Wanna Get Into the Basics of Mutual Funds? Read This!

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Washing Your Hair, a Major Tip For Clear Facial Skin

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Hey Business Owners, Here Are a Few Things to Know About the Millennial Mom!

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?
Advertisement
css.php