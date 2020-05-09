Connect with us

Join Challenge 14 of Canva & Atlassian's Interactive SDG Challenge-for-Change Project

It’s time for the 14th challenge in Canva and Atlassian’s interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change project. The project seeks to tackle global issues.

We’ve been sharing daily challenges which you can be a part of. Click here to see past challenges.

The project a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in.

How the challenge started:

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, were looking for ways that they could help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience. Hence, the 30-day Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

Things to note about the challenge:

  • The challenges are open to students of any age.
  • Currently, they’re only available in English.
  • If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.
  • You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.
  • We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.

Today’s challenge is on “Conserving the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development” and is unpacked by Dr Luke Hedge, the Senior Product Analyst at Atlassian.

Read it below.

***

