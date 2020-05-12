Challenge 17 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Canva and Atlassian’s interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change project which seeks to tackle global issues is still ongoing. You can still join in the fun, interactive, engaging challenge, and learn from experts all around the world.

Click here to see past challenges.

Here’s how the challenge started:

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, were looking for ways that they could help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience. Hence, the 30-day Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Things to note about the challenge:

  • The challenges are open to students of any age.
  • Currently, they’re only available in English.
  • If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.
  • You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.
  • We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.

Today’s challenge is on “Strengthening collaboration and partnership to solve wicked problems related to the SDGs” and is unpacked by Robyn King, Head of Social Impact at Canva.

Read it below.

***

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

