The Lagos State Government is Asking YOU if the State should Go Back on Lockdown

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We've all seen the photos and videos on social media: crowds thronging banks after the lockdown was lifted in Lagos State and across Nigeria.

The state, through its Twitter account, has since been lamenting the flouting of the rules that accompanied the easing of the lockdown.

To ensure that the coronavirus doesn’t continue spreading wildly, the state is now considering another lockdown. But it wants its citizens to decide.

The state shared a poll on Twitter asking if they should go back on lockdown, and you can vote your own choice.

Do you want to go back on lockdown or not? It’s your choice to make.

Remember to stay safe, guys, as you leave your houses to earn a living.

Related Topics:
