The Lagos State Government is Asking YOU if the State should Go Back on Lockdown

We’ve all seen the photos and videos on social media: crowds thronging banks after the lockdown was lifted in Lagos State and across Nigeria.

The state, through its Twitter account, has since been lamenting the flouting of the rules that accompanied the easing of the lockdown.

To ensure that the coronavirus doesn’t continue spreading wildly, the state is now considering another lockdown. But it wants its citizens to decide.

The state shared a poll on Twitter asking if they should go back on lockdown, and you can vote your own choice.

Do you want to go back on lockdown or not? It’s your choice to make.

Considering the level of compliance with government's directives on limiting the spread of Covid-19 in a Lagos State, should the State Government impose another lockdown or not? @jidesanwoolu @JokeSanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @ProfAkinAbayomi @LSMOH @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGss — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 12, 2020

Remember to stay safe, guys, as you leave your houses to earn a living.