7 Global COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now 4.02 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world, as cases rise rapidly in Brazil and Russia. The death toll globally is now at least 279,329.

239 newly discovered cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

Cases of coronavirus have increased to 4151 in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Saturday after 239 new cases were recorded in the country. 745 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres, while 128 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows; 97-Lagos, 44-Bauchi, 29-Kano, 19-Katsina, 17-Borno, 7-FCT, 6-Kwara, 5-Oyo, 3-Kaduna, 3-Sokoto, 2-Adamawa, 2-Kebbi, 2-Plateau, 2-Ogun, 1-Ekiti.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu warns Lagos may go under lockdown few days after lockdown ease

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a tweet that Lagos may go under lockdown “if it remains clear that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules”. He also adds that the state will be introducing community management of cases with mild to moderate symptoms.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to address the nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a five-tier Covid-19 warning system in a televised address to the nation today, according to the UK Press Association. Johnson is expected to announce a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, including allowing unlimited exercise.

The five-tier warning system for England is ranging from “green” at level one to “red” at level five to flag the COVID-19 risk in different areas and to allow the government to increase restrictions where necessary. The United Kingdom’s other constituent nations – Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – have some powers over their own lockdown measures but are expected to stay broadly in line with what the government announces for England.

Colour-coded systems to distinguish regions with more or less risk have been used in other countries as they emerge from lockdowns, including France and India.

Wuhan records its first case in a month

The city of Wuhan has confirmed its first symptomatic infection since April 4, according to the Wuhan Health Commission. The patient is in a critical condition. According to CNN, the patient is currently in a critical condition, and his wife has also tested positive and was reported as an asymptomatic case. The patient lives in a neighbourhood that has recorded 20 confirmed cases overall.

The new case is lined to “past community infection,” according to the Wuhan Health Commission, citing medical experts. Five patients from the community showing no symptoms, including the new case’s wife, have been sent to hospitals for observation. China reopened Wuhan’s borders after a 76-day lockdown on April 8. As of Saturday, 50,334 total cases have been confirmed in the city, according to the commission. ******************************* Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus A personal assistant to Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, Ivanka’s assistant has been teleworking for nearly two months and has not been around the President’s daughter in several weeks. It was gathered that the Personal Assistant who is asymptomatic, has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner on the other hand, both tested negative on Friday. A few days ago, Vice President Mike Pence‘s spokesperson Katie Miller, who also serves as a spokesperson for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, tested positive for the disease. According to BBC, six members of Pence’s team were abruptly taken off his plane, Air Force 2 after it was held on the tarmac outside Washington, DC for over an hour on Friday, as he prepared to travel to Iowa to meet religious leaders. ************************ Ghana has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Africa Over 56,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 19,100 associated recoveries & 2,100 deaths. According to data obtained from the World Health Organisation (WHO), no fewer than 4,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana. The country witnessed increased cases of the virus after lifting a three-week lockdown in its two major cities on April 20. The overall number of cases in Ghana rose to 4,012, including 18 deaths, from 3,091 on Thursday. The country recorded 921 cases within 24 hours, barely 18 days after easing its lockdown. At May 9, South Africa with 8,895 COVID-19 cases has the highest number of infections in Africa, followed by Algeria with 5,369 cases; Ghana – 4,012; Nigeria – 3,912; Cameroon – 2,265; Guinea 2,009; Côte d’Ivoire – 1,602; Senegal – 1,551; the Democratic Republic of the Congo – 937; Niger – 795; Burkina Faso- 736; Mali – 668; Kenya – 621; and Gabon also has 620 cases.

Barack Obama says Trump’s administration response to coronavirus has been ‘absolute chaotic disaster’

Barack Obama, former US President described Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis, as “an absolute chaotic disaster” during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration, CNN reports.

According to CNN, “three former Obama administration officials on the call offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president about how President Donald Trump and his team have handled the deadly pandemic and why he believes Democrats must rally behind former Vice President Joe Biden to defeat Trump in November”.

Although, the call was intended to encourage former Obama staffers to become more engaged in Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to CNN, Obama said:

This election that’s coming up — on every level — is so important because what we’re going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party… What we’re fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy — that has become a stronger impulse in American life.

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary on Saturday dismissed the criticism from Obama, saying in a statement to CNN: “President Trump’s coronavirus response has been unprecedented and saved American lives.”