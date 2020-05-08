Connect with us

New Music: Gudtin - Agogo

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Upcoming Nigeria/German singer, Lawrence Ugbo, better known as Gudtin Singvogel, comes through with a new classic Afro tune titled “Agogo”, produced by “Boombeatz”, off his first body of work, “Nothing To Loose”, which houses 5 sizzling records with no features.

His previous single “Another Level” featuring “Skaliey Mental” got a positive review and massive airplay as it was in the number 1 spot on the countdown for several weeks on top radio stations in Lagos.

The singer has worked with several music producers and artists including “Foster Zeeno”, “George Nathaniel”,Sarz”, “Reminisce”, “Slam”, “Patoranking”, “Boombeatz”, “Jbryte“.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
