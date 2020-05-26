Watch the Sweet Moment Kobe & Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Baby Capri Took her First Steps

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant‘s 11-month old daughter, Baby Capri, has taken her first steps on her own and the precious moment remains priceless.

In a video posted by Vanessa on Instagram, Capri is seen standing in front of her aunt Sophie before walking to her mom. The women are then heard cheering the milestone as Vanessa embraces a smiling Capri.

“I’m so proud of you!” Vanessa exclaims. “I knew you were gonna do it!”

“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean … Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today”, Vanessa captioned the video.