Uru Eke’s Monologue of Joseph Arnone’s “Smile Pretty Alice” is A Must Watch!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Several actors are increasingly trying their hands out with monologues, an unarguable medium of showing acting range, and they’ve all delivered an outstanding performance.

Recently, Osa Ighodaro nailed her presentation of a monologue from the scene of American soap opera “Scandal“, and now the British-born Nigerian actress, Uru Eke is delivering a gripping performance of ‘Smile Pretty Alice‘, written by Joseph Arnone.

This monologue is about a lady who knows her neighbour cheats on her husband and is appalled by her behaviour.

Watch her monologue:

