Osas Ighodaro Totally Nailed this Kerry Washington Monologue from “Scandal”
Osas Ighodaro has proven time and again that she is a talented actress and one that will never pass up on an opportunity to show off her gift.
The proud mom-of-one did it again with the presentation of a monologue from the scene of American soap opera “Scandal“. The monologue follows a scene from the lead actress Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) whom Osas describes as one of her favourite actors.
Watch the monologue below:
😡 IF YOU WANT ME … EARN ME!!!😒 ____ I feel like I’m speaking to Covid-19 in some parts 🤨🤬😒LEAVE US ALONE! A monologue from #Scandal ps… @kerrywashington is one of my top 3 fav actors 😍 ____ #monologue #scandal #oliviapope #actor #kerrywashington #creative #quarantine #lockdown