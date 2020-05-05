Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Osas Ighodaro Totally Nailed this Kerry Washington Monologue from “Scandal”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for Khris Burton's Nollywood Short Film "Insensible" is Here | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

Movies & TV Scoop

A Gender Reveal Is Coming Soon for #BBNaija's Nina Ivy! YES, She's Pregnant 🤰🏼

Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Toka McBaror's Intriguing Movie "The Last Turn On The Left" starring Chelsea Eze & IK Ogbonna

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mike Bamiloye's Biopic “The Train: The Journey of Faith“ is Here | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

Can You Guess Who this Cutie Is? Hint: She's an Actress & Today is her Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

Jackye Madu's Boyfriend is trying to Win Her Back with the Help of his Instagram Followers

Movies & TV Scoop

Victoria Inyama wants her Experience with Domestic Violence to be a Lesson for Survivors

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Everything We Know About #BBNaija's Mike And Perri's Baby So Far

Movies & TV

Osas Ighodaro Totally Nailed this Kerry Washington Monologue from “Scandal”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Osas Ighodaro has proven time and again that she is a talented actress and one that will never pass up on an opportunity to show off her gift.

The proud mom-of-one did it again with the presentation of a monologue from the scene of American soap opera “Scandal“. The monologue follows a scene from the lead actress Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) whom Osas describes as one of her favourite actors.

Watch the monologue below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Your Better Self with Akanna: Men Need Men Too

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Advertisement
css.php