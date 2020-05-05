Nollywood Movie “Picture Perfect” Is Being Made Into A Series | Watch the Exclusive Trailer on BN TV

If you saw the “Picture Perfect” movie by Biodun Stephen, then you are in for a great treat… and the chance to keep up with the lives of Jobe and Kumbi and how they are raising their daughter Jobestina as co-parents.

According to Biodun Stephen, season 1 and 2 are coming to our screens very soon while season 3 and 4 are in the works.

The upcoming series features our favorite actors like Bolanle Ninolowo, Mary Njoku, Nkechi Blessing, Yvonne Jegede, Fausat Balogun, Karen Spikes, Blessing Jessica Obasi.

Watch the trailer below: