Connect with us

Beauty Movies & TV Style

Jackie Appiah shines in Gold on the Latest Glam Africa Magazine Cover

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared How She Takes the Perfect Photos for Social Media

Beauty Scoop

Naomi Campbell Is The Cover Star For Essence Magazine's May/June Anniversary Issue

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Olamide Ogundele, Bisola Omoregha , Jackie Aina And More

Beauty Style

Super Model Summer! Adut Akech, Kaia Gerber, He Cong & More Cover V Magazine's New Issue

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Vanessa Gyimah, Nyane Lebajoa, Liesl Laurie And More

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Stories You Need to Brighten Your Week

Beauty Scoop

Toyin Lawani covers The KOKO Magazine's Special Coronavirus Issue

Beauty

Inside the Stunningly Simple Skincare Routine of A Top Model

Beauty

Top Lifestyle Influencer Asiyami Gold Shares the Secrets to Her Screenshot-Worthy Braided Do's

Beauty

Jackie Appiah shines in Gold on the Latest Glam Africa Magazine Cover

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is the cover star for Glam Africa Magazine‘s lockdown issue!

With hair and makeup done by famed costume designer Moshoodat, the “Set Apart” star looked every bit a goddess, wearing a stunning gold dress with a plunging neckline paired with a halo style golden headpiece. She completed the look with soft glowy makeup and bold matching accessories.

Inside the issue, the star talks about giving back during this pandemic and being able to put smiles on people’s faces during the lockdown. Read the full digital issue here

Credits
Photography: @gilbertasante
Hair/Makeup: @crownedbymoshoodat
Styling: @moshoodat

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Kiki James of ACE Charity is Ensuring Underserved Kids Have Access to the Best Learning Resources

Owen Shedrack: You’re in Your 20s… Don’t Fall Into These Traps!

Sinmilolowa Omole: 12 Lessons From My Parents’ Marriage

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Consent For Beginners

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Advertisement
css.php