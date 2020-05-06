Jackie Appiah shines in Gold on the Latest Glam Africa Magazine Cover

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is the cover star for Glam Africa Magazine‘s lockdown issue!

With hair and makeup done by famed costume designer Moshoodat, the “Set Apart” star looked every bit a goddess, wearing a stunning gold dress with a plunging neckline paired with a halo style golden headpiece. She completed the look with soft glowy makeup and bold matching accessories.

Inside the issue, the star talks about giving back during this pandemic and being able to put smiles on people’s faces during the lockdown. Read the full digital issue here

Credits

Photography: @gilbertasante

Hair/Makeup: @crownedbymoshoodat

Styling: @moshoodat

