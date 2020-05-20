Get to Know Taje Prest with 30 Questions & Answers in her new Vlog

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle vlogger, Taje Prest is finally sharing a question and answer tag that will help you get to know her better.

In this vlog, Taje opens up on her funniest moment in high school, her favorite sport, her spirit animal, her favorite movies, relationship status, her morning routines, and other questions.

She talks about her thoughts on piercings, her fears, what she loves and hates about herself and the things she finds attractive in a guy.

Watch the video below:

