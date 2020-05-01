“The Chronicle” by Toka McBaror is all About Spreading Awareness on Coronavirus | Watch

Connect with us

In an effort to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Award-winning director, Toka McBaror has released a new short film titled “The Chronicle” which details the story of a lab scientist who was caught in the midst of compassion and duty.

According to the director, “Coronavirus has changed the way we see the world. It has changed how we relate to one another and we sincerely hope it comes to an end soon.”

The movie stars Joe Jnr Otse, Bonny Davies, Gadaffi Mu’Azu, Papasam Obadan, Deborah Yusuf and others.

Watch the movie below:

 

