“I knew I Hit the Jackpot” Claudia & Alex’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

There’s just that knowing when you find the person you want to spend life with. That’s exactly how Alex felt when he met the woman of his dreams, Claudia. According to Alex- “I was in love with Claudia even when she had no idea I existed“. He decided to take the bold step and after the first date, he knew there was no turning back for him.

The couple got married a few weekends ago in Ghana. Today we will be loving every bit of their pre-wedding shoot captured by Jema Photography. Every session of this shoot totally reflected the beauty and love that exists between the couple. From their photo session in their black outfits to their traditional look and the chilled session in the apartment, they nailed it.

If you do love weddings, proposals and love stories as much as we do, then let’s meet on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met

By the groom, Alex

Dreams come true! I was in love with Claudia even when she had no idea I existed. The first time I laid eyes on her, she took my breath away. Her smile, her eyes and her gentle soul. Her beauty was almost intimidating yet I knew even after several years of admiring from afar, that I had to shoot my shot or hate myself forever. Fate dealt us a fortunate hand when our paths crossed again rather graciously. After our first date, I knew there was no turning back and I had figuratively and literally hit the jackpot. She was and is indeed the woman of my dreams.

Credits

Photography: @jema_photography | @jemaweddings

Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh

Dress: @silverboat_apparel

Venue: @kempinskiaccra

Planner: @saventi.gh