Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu’s Exciting Wedding

Earlier in the year, the beautiful Adaora and her forever love, Chisolu tied the knot. The bride was an absolute beauty in her ballgown with a glossy nude makeup to match while her groom came through in his white and black tux. Their wedding reception came with all the fun vibes, bright colours and love!

In December 2019, all roads led to Anambra for the #Adac21 traditional wedding and it was pure joy. We really do love how each element of the couple’s Igbo traditional wedding which took place in the bride’s hometown – Adazi -Ani in Anambra State detailed their culture. Right from the robe, her stunning dresses to the decor, everything was so beautiful!

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and bliss.

