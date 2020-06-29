Connect with us

Weddings

Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu's Exciting Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Uche and Clinton’s Seaside Proposal

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 342

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Style Weddings

BN Bridal : Victoria by TUBO 2020 Bridal Collection

Sweet Spot Weddings

Oge & Oseme's Destination Wedding in Mexico was Really Fun!

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Weddings

She Got Her Perfect Proposal! See Vivienne & Daniel's Surprise #BNBling

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 341

Weddings

I Was Drawn by His Jokes! Oge & Oseme's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu’s Exciting Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Earlier in the year, the beautiful Adaora and her forever love, Chisolu tied the knot. The bride was an absolute beauty in her ballgown with a glossy nude makeup to match while her groom came through in his white and black tux. Their wedding reception came with all the fun vibes, bright colours and love!

In December 2019, all roads led to  Anambra for the #Adac21 traditional wedding and it was pure joy. We really do love how each element of the couple’s Igbo traditional wedding which took place in the bride’s hometown – Adazi -Ani in Anambra State detailed their culture.  Right from the robe, her stunning dresses to the decor, everything was so beautiful!

If you haven’t read their love story and seen their pre-wedding shoot, you definitely should. So click here.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and bliss.

 

 

Traditional Wedding

 

Credits

Bride: @addieforpresident

Traditional Wedding
Photography & Videography: @nonniz_photography
Planner & Coordinator: @eventsbynatalie
Decor: @davis_event_palace@valentino__events
Makeup: @dumsyglowtouch
Hairstyling: @sunnybeautysolution
Bride’s dresses: @t16worldoffashion | @bimmms24
Bride and groom’s beads: @tavinbeads
Bride’s gele: @tboygele
Bride’s hand fan: @serranosdesigns
Bride’s nail: @prince4nails
Groom’s attire: @ugomonye.official |@lookslikeagoodman
DJ:@legendarydjkelly
Mc: @apamanolly
Ushers @ibb_starz
Security/bouncers: @sgs_guards.ng
White Wedding
Photography: @momoduweddings
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Hair: @marieghold
Dress: @rentadress_nostress
Accessories: @flowers_n_tiaras
Bouquet: @bouquetonthego
Groom’s suit: @lookslikeagoodman
Planner: @eventsbynatalie

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Joshua Chibueze of PiggyVest is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Money Matters with Nimi: Hey Amazing Mums Doing This Parenting Thing Alone… Here Are Some Great Money Tips!

Hey Green Thumbs… Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: If We Don’t Prioritize Investing in Educating Our Children, What Future Does Nigeria Have?

Advertisement
css.php