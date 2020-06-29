Weddings
Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu’s Exciting Wedding
Earlier in the year, the beautiful Adaora and her forever love, Chisolu tied the knot. The bride was an absolute beauty in her ballgown with a glossy nude makeup to match while her groom came through in his white and black tux. Their wedding reception came with all the fun vibes, bright colours and love!
In December 2019, all roads led to Anambra for the #Adac21 traditional wedding and it was pure joy. We really do love how each element of the couple’s Igbo traditional wedding which took place in the bride’s hometown – Adazi -Ani in Anambra State detailed their culture. Right from the robe, her stunning dresses to the decor, everything was so beautiful!
If you haven’t read their love story and seen their pre-wedding shoot, you definitely should. So click here.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and bliss.
Traditional Wedding
Credits
Bride: @addieforpresident
Traditional Wedding
Photography & Videography: @nonniz_photography
Planner & Coordinator: @eventsbynatalie
Decor: @davis_event_palace| @valentino__events
Makeup: @dumsyglowtouch
Hairstyling: @sunnybeautysolution
Bride’s dresses: @t16worldoffashion | @bimmms24
Bride and groom’s beads: @tavinbeads
Bride’s gele: @tboygele
Bride’s hand fan: @serranosdesigns
Bride’s nail: @prince4nails
Groom’s attire: @ugomonye.official |@lookslikeagoodman
DJ:@legendarydjkelly
Mc: @apamanolly
Ushers @ibb_starz
Security/bouncers: @sgs_guards.ng
White Wedding
Photography: @momoduweddings
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Hair: @marieghold
Dress: @rentadress_nostress
Accessories: @flowers_n_tiaras
Bouquet: @bouquetonthego
Groom’s suit: @lookslikeagoodman
Planner: @eventsbynatalie