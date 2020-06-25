Uche and Clinton’s Seaside Proposal

Today’s BNBling is super sweet! The bride-to-be Uche is a talented model while her sweetheart Clinton is a certified trainer. They met on the sixth season of the popular MTV dating show – Are You the One? Clinton proposed to Uche at the seaside. So sweet! It is best to hear what the bride-to-be and groom-to-be had to say about their proposal.

We are wishing Uche and Clinton a love that is forever!

The Bride-to-be shared

Still speechless. I honestly didn’t think love like this existed. I’m the most me, my BEST self – when I’m with you. No one loves me better 😭 My best friend. My protector. My lover. My fiancé (literally what!!!!!!!) – I can’t wait to be your wife ❤️

The Groom-to-be shared



So yesterday my dreams came true 😊 I met my Fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me. This was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. Honestly, there wasn’t even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!⁣

⁣

Uche, I have been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it’s undeniable you’re my wife. You are perfect, thank you for choosing to love me. Let’s get these wedding plans started because I want some babies soon 😋⁣

Credits

Bride-to-be: @unwosu

Groom-to-be: @mr.moxam

Photography: @everwildlove