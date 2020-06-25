AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 342

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

17 mins ago

 on

@abrantiethegentleman Muse: @jamesgardinergh & @osikajaden
: @rawyal_photos

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

 

#AsoEbiBella

@xtrabrideslagos Hair- @tinusplace Fabrics- @onafabrics Photography- @felixcrown Makeup- @ariyike_mua Styling- @medlinboss

@tanaadelana MUA- @peaceibadin_mua Photo – @ovia_reflex – @mcstellfashiongallery Styling- @jemimasway

@__z_pisces Makeup and Headwrap @shinelxmakeover Dress @zinty_clothing_co

@esther_biade in @tiannahsplacempire MUA- @seun_mua Hair styled by – @thegabrielss  Photo – @34sndpictures

Makeup- @genoveramakeovers

@iamadunniade Makeup and gele @oteniaramakeovers Asooke @houseofasooke Accessories @beadsbyoludee Hairstylist @beautybeam14 Photography @ts.imagery_events

Photography @jemaweddings

@vic_arewa MUA @soulbeautyglam

Dress- @lamideofficial Photographer- @sammiephotomagic MUA – @sholaglow

@elyakubjnr @iamshagari_ Outfits- @el_attire_

@peeecheese

#AsoEbiBella

@neynah_xo  in @ciscacecilrtw

@styles_inn

Dress @laurenhautecouture Photo @kings.shot Fabric @vlisco

@naraozim

#AsoEbiBella in @chimzifashion

@beautycookstudio in @iconolabrand

@loloskloset in @kikisfashion

Dress- @zikorahafrica

@styleconnaisseur Photo – @falade_lukmon Outfit- @bibisquintessence

@jane.uati

#AsoEbiBella in @grass.fields

@kie_kie__ Dress- @accostcollection

@ann_ita1

@ann_ita1 in @gtp_fashion Captured By @benzilla_clicks

@helenn__leo_ @stitchesbyhelenurenwa

@stephaniecole_a

@esianderson in @xesi_apparel

@assybellz

@maryam_imar @mimi_imar

@officialseyiawo

Photo- @mayobankstudio

@jeffbanks x @officialseyiawo

@somtofrb in @ethnik_city

Belle @therealrhonkefella Makeup @peaceibadin_mua

Kids!

@m12photography

@teddyteddybaby Outfit @yegeeclothings

#JohnDumelo and his beautiful family

@bibiqkids

Credit @gordonsguddiconcept

@nubianprincess2013 @nana_gaza

@barrister_somy and @the_zpecial_1

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

