BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

South Africa based fashion influencer and Body Positivity Activist Lesego Legobane popularly known as Thickleeyonce is one curvy BellaStylista we can’t get enough of. She knows what to wear that flaunts her curves perfectly and often chooses to accentuate them rather than hide them.

Today, the BellaStylista is our pick for our BN Style Your Curves feature. Although it can be difficult for curvy girls to find the right looks to fit perfectly, Thickleeyonce has cracked the code with her choice of fashion items. She’s not afraid to rock bold colours or speak her mind about body positivity.

Keep scrolling to learn the top tricks she uses to win plus size fashion every time.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

1: High Waist Denim Was Made For Curvy Babes

2: Rock That Crop Top!

3: You Can’t Go Wrong With Biker Shorts & Oversize Tshirts

4: Invest In Proper Underwear & Swimwear

5: Don’t Just Cover Up, Wear What You Want With Confidence!

Photo Credit: @thickleeyonce