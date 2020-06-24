Connect with us

BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

Ophelia Crossland Explores "Pure Love" For New SS20 Collection

Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

The Only Word to Describe Akin Faminu's Peaky Blinders Inspired Look is Dapper!

See Every Piece From Rekana's 'Animalistic' Collection

Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands  In An Unbelievably Chic Way 

The BN Style Recap: Missed Out On All The Fun Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week? Catch Up Now

We'll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

29 seconds ago

South Africa based fashion influencer and Body Positivity Activist Lesego Legobane popularly known as Thickleeyonce is one curvy BellaStylista we can’t get enough of. She knows what to wear that flaunts her curves perfectly and often chooses to accentuate them rather than hide them.

Today, the BellaStylista is our pick for our BN Style Your Curves feature. Although it can be difficult for curvy girls to find the right looks to fit perfectly, Thickleeyonce has cracked the code with her choice of fashion items. She’s not afraid to rock bold colours or speak her mind about body positivity.

Keep scrolling to learn the top tricks she uses to win plus size fashion every time.

1: High Waist Denim Was Made For Curvy Babes

2: Rock That Crop Top!

3: You Can’t Go Wrong With Biker Shorts & Oversize Tshirts

4: Invest In Proper Underwear & Swimwear

5: Don’t Just Cover Up, Wear What You Want With Confidence!

Photo Credit: @thickleeyonce

