Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

Ophelia Crossland Explores “Pure Love” For New SS20 Collection

Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

The Only Word to Describe Akin Faminu's Peaky Blinders Inspired Look is Dapper!

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

See Every Piece From Rekana's 'Animalistic' Collection

Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands  In An Unbelievably Chic Way 

The BN Style Recap: Missed Out On All The Fun Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week? Catch Up Now

We'll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

What’s the secret to mastering the art of effortlessly stylish stay-home dressing? We’ll give you a hint: it starts with a RICH and ends with an MNISI. Once again, this South African brand has us obsessing over every piece in their  latest capsule collection. With the debut of the new AZANIA collection lookbook, prepare yourself for inspiration that manages to feel relaxed, cozy, and polished all at the same time. The collection features oversize knitwear and pants with clear athleisure inspiration, and each piece comes in a complementary palette of black, white, brown and orange , which can be easily mixed and matched. The best part? These Rich Mnisi pieces are super pocket friendly. 

Check out the lookbook below:

Credits

Shot by @aartverrips_official
Models @abulelengcangata @go_for_shane @jenyojohnson

BellaNaija Style

BellaNaija Style

