Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

What’s the secret to mastering the art of effortlessly stylish stay-home dressing? We’ll give you a hint: it starts with a RICH and ends with an MNISI. Once again, this South African brand has us obsessing over every piece in their latest capsule collection. With the debut of the new AZANIA collection lookbook, prepare yourself for inspiration that manages to feel relaxed, cozy, and polished all at the same time. The collection features oversize knitwear and pants with clear athleisure inspiration, and each piece comes in a complementary palette of black, white, brown and orange , which can be easily mixed and matched. The best part? These Rich Mnisi pieces are super pocket friendly.

Check out the lookbook below:

Credits

Shot by @aartverrips_official

Models @abulelengcangata @go_for_shane @jenyojohnson