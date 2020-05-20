Connect with us

BN Pick Your Fave: Sarah Langa & Trevor Stuurman in Rich Mnisi

On BN Pick Your Fave today, we have two SA BellaStylistas Sarah Langa and Trevor Stuurman who styled the same Chappies gingham trench coat from Rich Mnisi‘s Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Turning heads at NYFW last year, Sarah was a street style star rocking the trench as a dress. She paired it with Prada sunglasses and earrings from byCara and a Louis Vuitton purse.

While photographer Trevor Stuurman made a statement with the whole 4-piece look from the SA designer. He added Burberry sunglasses and a matching scarf to complete the look.

Who styled it best?

